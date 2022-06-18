Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 964 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $118.29 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.20 and its 200 day moving average is $140.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $324.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.