DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives $45.09 Average PT from Analysts

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.09.

DLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $24.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $73.43.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). DLocal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DLocal by 1,092.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

