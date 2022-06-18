DMarket Tops One Day Trading Volume of $33.00 (DMT)

DMarket (DMT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last week, DMarket has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar. DMarket has a market capitalization of $236,073.04 and approximately $33.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DMarket

DMarket (DMT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

DMarket Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

