DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Trading Up 0.4%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 7,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 728,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DCGO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63.

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at about $599,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,545,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCGO)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

