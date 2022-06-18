Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in May

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 741,400 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 602,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.8 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

CWXZF opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $7.13.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

