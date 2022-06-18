Doman Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,646 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.20 and its 200 day moving average is $140.80. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

