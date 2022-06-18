Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Price Target Raised to GBX 380

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMFGet Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 375 ($4.55) to GBX 380 ($4.61) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 480 ($5.83) to GBX 360 ($4.37) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $370.00.

OTCMKTS DOCMF opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. Dr. Martens has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.07.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

