DuckDaoDime (DDIM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $495,233.00

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $1.65 million and $495,233.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00008266 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,210.71 or 0.06303574 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 54.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00142991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00095600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013720 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

