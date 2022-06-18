Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Edward Jones

Edward Jones cut shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DRE. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.60.

NYSE:DRE opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.79. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The company had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 18,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

