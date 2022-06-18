Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $261.00 million-$263.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.10 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.74-$0.77 EPS.

Shares of DT stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,590,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,535. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.53.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,367,402.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Dynatrace by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 68.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

