Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $261.00 million-$263.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.10 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.74-$0.77 EPS.
Shares of DT stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,590,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,535. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $80.13.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,367,402.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Dynatrace by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 68.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.
