Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Update

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $11.25.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) by 130.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,203 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.