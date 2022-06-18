EarnX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $46.39 Million (EARNX)

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 18th. EarnX has a total market cap of $5.79 billion and approximately $46.39 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EarnX coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EarnX has traded 360,260.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EarnX alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $831.25 or 0.04342101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00106428 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00096359 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00013723 BTC.

EarnX Coin Profile

EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

EarnX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EarnX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EarnX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EarnX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EarnX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.