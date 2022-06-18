Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EML stock opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.66. Eastern has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $33.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.02 million during the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Eastern’s payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

In related news, Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $33,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,725 shares in the company, valued at $496,327. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $134,009 over the last ninety days. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EML. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 185,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

