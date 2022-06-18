EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Acquires 135,073 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 371.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,073 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 1.5% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 50,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11.

