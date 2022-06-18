EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 6.1% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $99.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average of $110.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

