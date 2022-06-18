EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Purchases 21,125 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,125 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises about 2.2% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $19.00 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.