EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned 0.77% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RFG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 434.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RFG opened at $160.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.74. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $158.11 and a 1-year high of $246.33.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

