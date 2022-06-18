EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 619.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.01 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $110.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

