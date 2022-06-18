EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Sells 604 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $367.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $411.70 and a 200-day moving average of $438.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

