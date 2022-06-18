EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Sells 930 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,332,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,709,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,793,000 after purchasing an additional 318,984 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 554,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,828 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 501,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $68.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.43.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.