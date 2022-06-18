EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Trims Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,720,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,800,000 after purchasing an additional 576,038 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,912,000 after purchasing an additional 312,498 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 913,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,887,000 after purchasing an additional 266,876 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 380,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,387 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $110.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.057 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

