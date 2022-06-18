El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.19

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.19 and traded as low as $9.41. El Pollo Loco shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 270,329 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $358.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $110.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 73.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 250.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco during the first quarter worth about $120,000. 45.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

