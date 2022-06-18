Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.36–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Elastic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.16 EPS.

NYSE ESTC traded up $3.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.26. 1,685,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,729. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.99.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. Elastic’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on Elastic in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $995,997. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 39.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

