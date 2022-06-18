Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Down 15.6% in May

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the May 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of EEIQ opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. Elite Education Group International has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Elite Education Group International in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Elite Education Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Elite Education Group International in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elite Education Group International in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Elite Education Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Elite Education Group International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. The company provides international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior to their departure to the educational institutions; accommodation arrangements; welcome services; and dormitory services.

