ELM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

ELM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,250 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO opened at $41.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.