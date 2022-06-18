ELM Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

ELM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 404,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 151,962 shares during the period.

GWX stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

