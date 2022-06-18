ELM Advisors LLC Sells 2,071 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

ELM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,148,000 after acquiring an additional 74,618 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,592,000 after acquiring an additional 42,702 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,400,000 after acquiring an additional 24,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,327,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,071 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $147.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.