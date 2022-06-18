Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Short Interest Update

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the May 15th total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMBK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:EMBK opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84. Embark Technology has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Embark Technology ( NASDAQ:EMBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Embark Technology will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EMBK. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Embark Technology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

About Embark Technology (Get Rating)

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.