Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $103.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average is $63.16. The company has a market cap of $844.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,366,421.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,000.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,344 shares of company stock worth $6,374,719. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

