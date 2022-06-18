Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Down 10.2%

Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) were down 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $108.23 and last traded at $109.84. Approximately 4,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 241,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.37.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WIRE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.80 and its 200-day moving average is $122.86.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $5.58. The company had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.63 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 52.38%. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,603,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

