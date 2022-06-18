Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 70,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,426,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,309,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.