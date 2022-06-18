ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Director Eric D. Hovde Sells 9,898 Shares

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) Director Eric D. Hovde sold 9,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $553,496.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,940 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ePlus stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.24. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $69.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.34.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $451.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.60 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ePlus by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,643 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ePlus by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,339,000 after purchasing an additional 877,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ePlus by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,438,000 after purchasing an additional 693,850 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,427,000 after buying an additional 574,780 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,035,000 after buying an additional 519,594 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

