ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Director Eric D. Hovde Sells 9,898 Shares

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) Director Eric D. Hovde sold 9,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $553,496.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,940 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
ePlus stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.24. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $69.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.34.
ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $451.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.60 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.
