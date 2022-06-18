EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. EQT accounts for approximately 5.4% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of EQT worth $15,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in EQT by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 62,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $744,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 410,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.91.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $35.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -6.05%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

