Ergo (ERG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.41 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $59.41 million and approximately $522,219.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00010129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,322.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $946.16 or 0.05164000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00027239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00242931 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.06 or 0.00633461 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.04 or 0.00556942 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00072077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00290302 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

