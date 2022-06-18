Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the May 15th total of 63,400 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,581 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.91% of Euro Tech worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.18 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

About Euro Tech (Get Rating)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.