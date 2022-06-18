Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,142.87 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,322.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,611.71. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

