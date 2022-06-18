Evergreen Capital Management LLC Invests $3.57 Million in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 93,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35.

