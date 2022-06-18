Evergreen Capital Management LLC Invests $5.83 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 43,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,599,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Global Payments by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after buying an additional 1,908,708 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,903,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 51.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,073,000 after purchasing an additional 631,869 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPN opened at $110.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.51 and a 200 day moving average of $133.75. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.74.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

