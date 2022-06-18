Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 40,011 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,064,000 after purchasing an additional 170,027 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAS stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.83. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.32 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

