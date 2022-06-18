Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Trading Up 1.5%

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) was up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 20,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 78,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$22.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.30.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$11.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.