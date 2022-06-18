Exos Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in EQRx during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EQRx during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in EQRx during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in EQRx during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQRx during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EQRx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EQRx in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.34. As a group, analysts expect that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.
