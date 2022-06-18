Exos Asset Management LLC Sells 3,047 Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Exos Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPOF. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth $458,000. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

