Exos Asset Management LLC Sells 3,245 Shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Exos Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CONX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in CONX during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CONX in the third quarter worth $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONX by 151.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CONX by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 42,971 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONX stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. CONX Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

