Falcon Project (FNT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Falcon Project (FNT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $307,712.75 and $81.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded down 35.7% against the dollar. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.7% against the dollar and now trades at $831.25 or 0.04342101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00106428 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00096359 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00013723 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Falcon Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars.

