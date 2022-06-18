Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Short Interest Up 22.3% in May

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,300 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 131,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 125.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth $243,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 200.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of FMAO stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 102,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,474. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $464.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.29.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

