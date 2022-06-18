Farmers Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.7% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,724,059,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after buying an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,275,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,918,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,417,139. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.31. The stock has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

