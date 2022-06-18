Farmers Trust Co. Has $325,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 10.5% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Target by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $809,159.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,821 shares of company stock worth $8,497,215 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,928,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,613,679. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.28 and its 200 day moving average is $212.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.81.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.