Farmers Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,929 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.19) to GBX 2,860 ($34.71) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,850 ($34.59) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.74) to GBX 2,551 ($30.96) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.74) to GBX 2,550 ($30.95) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,574.43.

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,816,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,699. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.24. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

