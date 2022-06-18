Farmers Trust Co. Purchases 2,083 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Essential Utilities comprises about 1.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,002,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,899. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.57%.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.