Farmers Trust Co. Purchases 711 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,977 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. UBS Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.96.

ADBE stock traded down $4.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $360.79. 9,455,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,974. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.62. The company has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

